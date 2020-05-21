POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
South African businesses struggle to survive under lockdown | Money Talks
07:31
BizTech
South African businesses struggle to survive under lockdown | Money Talks
South Africa's Reserve Bank has cut interest rates to a near 50-year low. It's slashed borrowing costs by 50-basis points, in an attempt to boost the ailing economy. South Africa went into a recession at the end of 20-19. The economy could contract by double digits this year due to economic inactivity caused by the coronavirus lockdown. As Ntshepeng Motema reports from Johannesburg, entrepreneurs are struggling to save their businesses. For more on this economist Thabi Leoka joined us from Johannesburg. #SouthAfrica #SARB #Coronavirus
May 21, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?