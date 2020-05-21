POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
'Shut up and wear a mask!’ China’s new diplomats take on America, India, Europe and others...
26:00
World
'Shut up and wear a mask!’ China’s new diplomats take on America, India, Europe and others...
You may have noticed that whenever China is criticised, their diplomats, who used to be a quiet, subtle bunch, now pop up immediately on the counter-attack. Especially Zhao Lijian, who claimed, erroneously, that the virus may have come from America. Another diplomat, in Venezuela, tweeted people should “shut up and wear a mask” And they’ve threatened to boycott Australian goods for demanding an international investigation into the origins of the virus. Collectively, this new younger cadre of diplomats are known as “Wolf Warriors” and they relish the comparison. Is this new, assertive China a country the rest of the world should embrace, fear or confront?
May 21, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?