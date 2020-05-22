POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
South Asia, The Unaffordable lockdown | On The Map Coronavirus Editions
South Asia, The Unaffordable lockdown | On The Map Coronavirus Editions
From the slums of India to Pakistan’s hospitals and Bangladesh’s Rohingya refugee camps… The majority of people across South Asia simply can’t afford life under lockdown. Pakistan lifted its lockdown earlier this month, but India and Bangladesh have extended theirs until the end of the month. Our special edition On The Map, South Asia The unaffordable lockdown took an in-depth look at the impact of the coronavirus in South Asia. The unaffordable lockdown is part of our Documentary Series: On The Map - Coronavirus Editions. Watch other episodes here: http://trt.world/1wv4 #coronavirus #covid-19 #India #Pakistan #Bangladesh #Rohingyas #Amphan
May 22, 2020
