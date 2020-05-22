POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
You Are an Artist | Arter’s 10th Year Anniversary | Beethoven's 250th Birthday
26:00
World
You Are an Artist | Arter’s 10th Year Anniversary | Beethoven's 250th Birthday
On this homemade edition of showcase, we learn what it takes to be an artist, explore 10 years of Arter and celebrate Beethoven's 250th anniversary. Sarah Urist Green, Author of You Are an Artist​ 00:42 Ilkay Balic, Director of Communications at Arter 08:11 Reimar Volker, Director of Goethe Institute Istanbul 15:00 The Comeback of the Drive-in Movie Theaters​ 23:29 #Artist #Beethoven #Arter
May 22, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?