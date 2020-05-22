BizTech Share

Beijing drafts new national security law for Hong Kong | Money Talks

For the first time in thirty years, China has ditched setting a target for its economic growth. In the opening of Beijing's parliamentary session on Friday, Premier Li Keqiang said the country's primary goal would be to weather the impact of the coronavirus. But it was the political developments that stole headlines. China has proposed a new security law for Hong Kong, which critics say could be used to crack down on protesters. But the Chinese premier says the bill is an important step to uphold the 'one country, two systems' policy. Michelle Hennessy is in Hong Kong and unpacked how the bill will impact the city. #HongKong #Coronavirus #China