POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
'Super cyclone' wreaks havoc on India and Bangladesh coasts
01:53
World
'Super cyclone' wreaks havoc on India and Bangladesh coasts
Officials in India and Bangladesh have started a massive clean-up in the aftermath of the strongest cyclone to ever hit the region. Cyclone Amphan generated winds of up to 170 kilometres an hour. It killed more than 90 people and displaced millions. And, as Shamim Chowdhury reports, the health problems it leaves behind are being compounded by the Covid-19 pandemic. #CycloneAmphan #SuperCyclone #HealthService
May 23, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?