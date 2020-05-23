World Share

'Super cyclone' wreaks havoc on India and Bangladesh coasts

Officials in India and Bangladesh have started a massive clean-up in the aftermath of the strongest cyclone to ever hit the region. Cyclone Amphan generated winds of up to 170 kilometres an hour. It killed more than 90 people and displaced millions. And, as Shamim Chowdhury reports, the health problems it leaves behind are being compounded by the Covid-19 pandemic. #CycloneAmphan #SuperCyclone #HealthService