Brazil’s fatalities pass 20,000 after record daily death toll

With a record high of nearly 1,200 deaths in 24 hours, Brazil's official coronavirus death toll has passed 20,000. Infections are also growing sharply, making Brazil one of the worst affected countries in the pandemic. But President Bolsonaro has campaigned against the lockdowns imposed by state governors, and says Brazilians should get back to work. Liz Maddock reports. #BrazilCoronavirus #JairBolsonaro #BrazilLockdown