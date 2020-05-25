World Share

Can Technology Protect Us From Future Pandemics?

In the battle against the coronavirus, it looks like healthcare workers, delivery drivers and cleaners are getting a helping hand from machines. Drones are disinfecting the streets, while robots are taking temperatures and measuring blood pressure in hospitals. And then there's artificial intelligence that includes everything from Siri on our iPhones to the recommended watch list on Netflix. But can this technology help end the outbreak and better prepare us for future pandemics? Guests: Gerd Leonhard Futurist and Author of 'Technology vs. Humanity: The Coming Clash Between Man and Machine’ Fabrice Goffin Co-CEO of ZORABOTS