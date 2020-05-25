World Share

Aid workers help Syrian orphans celebrate Eid al Fitr

For children in conflict zones, the risk of losing family and home is never far away. The constant displacement of civilians by the conflict in Syria keeps actual figures out of reach, but according to Turkey’s Humanitarian and Social Research Center, an estimated 1 million children have been made orphans by a decade of war. Sarah Balter explains the help some are getting to celebrate the Eid holiday, despite their losses. #syriaeid #orphansinsyria #syrianorphans