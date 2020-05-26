POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Expat workers stranded without pay in Lebanon
02:03
World
Migrant workers in Lebanon say they are stuck in limbo; there is no work, they have no income, and they cannot leave. It’s largely down to a toxic cocktail of an economic crisis in the country and Covid-19. With borders closing more than 2 months ago to tackle the virus, human rights groups say tens of thousands of migrants have been left stranded. Philip Owira has more. #lebanonexpats #expatsinlebanon #lebanoneconomy
May 26, 2020
