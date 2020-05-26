POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
US-CHINA RIVALRY: Cold War 2.0?
Just how bad have China-US relations got? So bad it appears that there’ve been reports that Chinese officials have been warned not just to expect a Cold War, but to be prepared for actual hostilities. Clete Willems Former US Trade Negotiator Jean-Pierre Cabestan Political Science Professor Sir Simon Fraser Former Head of UK Diplomatic Service Humphrey Hawksley World Affairs Commentator Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it’s about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT WORLD.
May 26, 2020
