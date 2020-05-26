POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Global remittances projected to drop by 20% in 2020 | Money Talks
Global remittances projected to drop by 20% in 2020 | Money Talks
As migrant workers lose their jobs during the coronavirus pandemic, the amount of money they send to relatives at home is decreasing. A recent World Bank study warns a drop in remittances will lead to greater hardships in vulnerable communities. Manuel Rueda has more from Colombia. For more, we spoke to Andrew Selee in Washington DC. He's the president of the Migration Policy Institute think tank. #Remittances #MigrantWorkers #Coronavirus
May 26, 2020
