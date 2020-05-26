POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
UK to reopen thousands of non-essential shops | Money Talks
06:24
BizTech
UK to reopen thousands of non-essential shops | Money Talks
The UK is set to reopen thousands of high street shops, department stores and shopping centers starting from June. Prime Minister Boris Johnson set out a timetable to get businesses up and running again as his government eases a coronavirus lockdown. But as Sibel Karkus reports, the news has been overshadowed by a political scandal. We were also joined by Patrick Minford from Cardiff. He's a Professor of Economics at Cardiff University, and is the former adviser to former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher. #UnitedKingdom #Coronavirus #Lockdown
May 26, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?