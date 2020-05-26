POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Peru’s tough early restrictions not enough to curb spread
02:49
World
Peru’s tough early restrictions not enough to curb spread
The coronavirus respnse of the Brazilian president has come under fire as dangerous and deadly. Jair Bolsonaro has called Covid-19 ‘a little flu’ and protested against lockdowns imposed by state governors. Peru is Latin America’s second worst hit country, despite president Martín Vizcarra announcing one of the earliest lockdowns. More than 3,600 people have died in Peru. Liz Maddock reports #perucoronavirus #brazilcoronavirus #bolsonaro
May 26, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?