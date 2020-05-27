POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Pandemic Politicking | Inside America with Ghida Fakhry
26:05
World
Can Joe Biden convince Hispanic voters who are poised to become America’s largest nonwhite voting bloc, to support him in November’s Presidential Election? And, the US military budget has increased over 100 billion dollars under the Trump administration, will the #pandemic lead to a cut in America’s military spending? Plus, why US jails are hotspots for coronavirus outbreaks. We look at how America’s prisons are becoming a crisis within a crisis. Guests: Evelyn Perez-Verdia Democratic strategist specializing in Latino issues in the state of Florida Eleanor Holmes Norton Democratic Congresswoman Representing Washington DC Marc Mauer Executive Director of the Sentencing Project, a group that advocates for criminal justice reform in the US Watch Inside America ➡ Weekly in-depth interviews with American opinion and policy-makers exploring the issues shaping US politics. 👉http://trt.world/f12h 👉@_InsideAmerica 👉@Ghida_Fakhry 👉@Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3d0LYLy
May 27, 2020
