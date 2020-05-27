POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Will Mahmoud Abbas Sever Ties With Israel?
18:57
World
Will Mahmoud Abbas Sever Ties With Israel?
Mahmoud Abbas's Palestinian Authority and Israel have had a fragile security cooperation between occupied and occupier in the West Bank. But after Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu announced his plan to commence annexation of the occupied territory, which the UN and EU says violates international law, Abbas promised retaliation. So, will Israel push forward its annexation policy? Guests: Omar Baddar National Policy Council Member of the Arab American Institute Eli Hazan Foreign Affairs Director of Israel's Likud Party
May 27, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?