AT&T launches HBO Max streaming service | Money Talks

HBO has officially entered the streaming wars. But it has some catching-up to do, and it's pouring billions of dollars into its streaming platform. The market is currently dominated by Netflix and Disney, which have millions of subscribers worldwide. And as Sibel Karkus reports, the coronavirus pandemic has halted major movie productions, meaning HBO may have to rely on nostalgia before it can fight rivals with original content. Maria Rua Aguete in London gave us more insight on the topic. She's the executive director at technology research and consulting firm, Omdia. #AT&T #HBOMax #StreamingWars