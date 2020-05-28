POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Police fire tear gas at crowds protesting death of black man
02:28
World
Police fire tear gas at crowds protesting death of black man
Thousands of Americans have spent a second night protesting against a racially motivated police killing in Minneapolis. A video of the incident, which has gone viral, shows a white police officer pressing down on the neck of a black man, who later died. Demonstrations broke out hours after the mayor urged prosecutors to file criminal charges. Philip Owira has more. #Minneapolis #Minneapolisprotests #GeorgeFloyd
May 28, 2020
