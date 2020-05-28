POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
CORONAVIRUS: Charities in crisis
How to help others when you need help yourself. It’s a dilemma facing charities worldwide. Donations have plummeted and some may be brought down by coronavirus, the effects of which have yet to be fully understood. Guests: Ellie Dawes Fundraising Manager at Child.org Martin Caraher Professor of Food and Health Policy Heidi Travis Chief Executive of Sue Ryder Roundtable is a discussion program with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #Charities #donations #funding
May 28, 2020
