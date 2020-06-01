POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
President Trump’s taking hydroxychloroquine, but what about the rest of us?
26:00
World
President Trump’s taking hydroxychloroquine, but what about the rest of us?
Hydroxychloroquine has been used for decades to treat malaria, lupus, and other conditions and no-one’s batted an eye-lid… until now. Last week President Trump suddenly announced he was taking it to prevent getting Covid-19. He’s actually been touting its benefits for months. A number of political opponents, medical professionals and journalists immediately railed against the President’s advice but scientists around the world are currently trialling the drug as a preventative medication… Is it useful or not?
June 1, 2020
