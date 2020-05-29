May 29, 2020
05:00
05:00
More Videos
Germans fear job losses: 5 Things in 5 Minutes in Germany
This week we are looking at: - Consumer spending low as Germans fear job losses - More than 130 people contract COVID-19 after church service - Former soldier who molested his two children and others sentenced to 10 years - Far-right, radical left at odds over COVID-19 measures - Families make a splash as some pools reopen across the country Our show 5 Things in 5 Minutes in Germany brings you up to speed on what’s happening in the country with the most interesting five stories of that week. Our Germany correspondent Yunus Paksoy reports.
More Videos