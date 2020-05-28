POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
WHO: Europe’s alarming death toll reaches 159,000
02:49
World
WHO: Europe’s alarming death toll reaches 159,000
Across Europe countries are slowly recovering and working out how best to relax lockdown measures and kick start their economies. But the toll of the disease has been terrible. The World Health Organisation says since March there have been more than 159,000 deaths in 24 european countries, with the assumption that many of them were caused by Covid 19. Simon McGregor-Wood has a round up of the latest European developments. #europecoronavirus #whoeurope #coronavirusineueurope
May 28, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?