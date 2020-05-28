World Share

WHO: Europe’s alarming death toll reaches 159,000

Across Europe countries are slowly recovering and working out how best to relax lockdown measures and kick start their economies. But the toll of the disease has been terrible. The World Health Organisation says since March there have been more than 159,000 deaths in 24 european countries, with the assumption that many of them were caused by Covid 19. Simon McGregor-Wood has a round up of the latest European developments. #europecoronavirus #whoeurope #coronavirusineueurope