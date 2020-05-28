BizTech Share

Chinese parliament approves controversial Hong Kong security legislation | Money Talks

The US government says it can no longer certify Hong Kong's autonomy and is threatening to revoke Washington's special trading relationship with the city. The US currently shields Hong Kong from its trade restrictions on China. It comes as Chinese lawmakers approved a controversial national security law for Hong Kong to rein in anti-Beijing protesters. Mobin Nasir reports on the latest in a growing number of disputes between the world's two biggest economies. For more, we spoke to Roderic Wye, associate fellow at the Chatham House Asia Programme. #China #HongKong #SecurityLaw