World Share

Turkey avoids contraction in first quarter before virus hits | Money Talks

Turkey's economy surged in the first three months of the year, as lockdown measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus were introduced towards the end of the first-quarter. Gross domestic product grew 4.5% in the January to March period from a year earlier, after expanding 6% in the previous three months. And as Sibel Karkus reports, the government hopes to get the economy back on track after more than two months of lockdown measures. Cevdet Akcay in Istanbul gave us more insight on the topic. He's the former Chief Economist at Koc Financial Services and Yapi Kredi bank. #Turkey #Economy #Growth