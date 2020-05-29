POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Turkey avoids contraction in first quarter before virus hits | Money Talks
06:15
World
Turkey avoids contraction in first quarter before virus hits | Money Talks
Turkey's economy surged in the first three months of the year, as lockdown measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus were introduced towards the end of the first-quarter. Gross domestic product grew 4.5% in the January to March period from a year earlier, after expanding 6% in the previous three months. And as Sibel Karkus reports, the government hopes to get the economy back on track after more than two months of lockdown measures. Cevdet Akcay in Istanbul gave us more insight on the topic. He's the former Chief Economist at Koc Financial Services and Yapi Kredi bank. #Turkey #Economy #Growth
May 29, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?