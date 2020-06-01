POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Sixth night of fury as George Floyd protests spread
02:49
World
Sixth night of fury as George Floyd protests spread
The death of another unarmed black man at the hands of a white officer has reignited anger over police killings and led to some of the most widespread racial unrest the US has seen in decades. More than 40 cities have imposed curfews and the National Guard has deployed thousands of personnel across 15 states and the capital. However, as Liz Maddock reports, the protests show no sign of abating. #georgefloydprotests #floydprotests #usprotests
June 1, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?