Sixth night of fury as George Floyd protests spread

The death of another unarmed black man at the hands of a white officer has reignited anger over police killings and led to some of the most widespread racial unrest the US has seen in decades. More than 40 cities have imposed curfews and the National Guard has deployed thousands of personnel across 15 states and the capital. However, as Liz Maddock reports, the protests show no sign of abating. #georgefloydprotests #floydprotests #usprotests