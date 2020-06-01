POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
How Can Yemen Tackle COVID-19?
06:13
World
How Can Yemen Tackle COVID-19?
After years of war, Yemen has been left devastated and now it has to contend with COVID-19. Officially there are less than 500 confirmed coronavirus cases, but the number infected is thought to be much higher. To make matters worse, the UN says the healthcare system has already collapsed, with doctors being forced to turn away the sick as they simply cannot care for them. So, is there a way to ease the crisis before it becomes even worse than it is? Guest: Rick Brennan WHO's Regional Emergency Director for Eastern Mediterranean
June 1, 2020
