COVID ECONOMICS: How can public finances be fixed?

Where’s the money going to come from? All around the world, governments are borrowing and borrowing to buy their way out of the Coronavirus crisis. And someone, somewhere has got to pay. Guests Yael Selfin, Chief Economist at KPMG Anastasia Nesvetailova , Financial Crisis Expert Sarah Arnold, New Economics Foundation Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.