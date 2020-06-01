POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Major businesses voice support for US protesters | Money Talks
Major retailers are temporarily closing outlets as protests spread across the US. The demonstrations began after the killing of an African American by police officers in Minneapolis. The officers have been fired and one of them arrested but protesters are calling for more far-reaching reforms to address racial discrimination. And as Mobin Nasir reports, many businesses are throwing their weight behind the cause. For more on this story, we were joined by our TRT World Correspondent in Washington DC, Sally Ayhan. #USprotests #BlackLivesMatter #RacialDiscrimination
June 1, 2020
