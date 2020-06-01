BizTech Share

US resumes manned missions with SpaceX launch | Money Talks

The US has recaptured some of its lost prestige in the aerospace industry with its first manned mission into orbit in nearly a decade. It's a major feat for Elon Musk and his company SpaceX. It's now the undisputed leader in commercial space travel. And it's a lead Musk won't easily give up, given all the money on the line. Paolo Montecillo reports. For more on this historic launch, we spoke to William Gibson. He's a professor of economics at the University of Vermont. #Spacex #ElonMusk #SpaceTravel