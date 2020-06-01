World Share

The End of Hong Kong's Special Status?

There are clashes again on the streets of Hong Kong between protesters and police, but this time over Beijing’s introduction of a new security law. According to Beijing the aim of the legislation is to safeguard and enforce national security. Activists and politicians from several western countries condemned the plan, saying Hong Kong is no longer autonomous. Are they right? Guests: Johnny Ip Deputy Spokesman for Hong Kong's pro-Beijing DAB Party Wilson Leung Barrister and Pro-Democracy Activist