BizTech
Lockdowns help revive ancient Incan language in Peru | Money Talks
Global lockdowns have left many of us trapped inside and bored. It's not just streaming platforms that's enjoyed increasing views. Online tutorials are also booming. From cooking to crafts, the virtual classroom has never been so popular. One language teacher in Peru says her viewer numbers have sky-rocketed, and it's helping to revive an indigenous language. Melinda Nucifora explains. #Incan #OnlineTutorials #IndigenousLanguages
June 2, 2020
