World Share

FUTURE OF WORK: How is it changing?

Get yourself ready for a world of work that is changing so fast that, unless you adapt, you’ll get left behind. Disconcerting for sure, but if you take the chances on offer, it can apparently present great opportunities for all concerned. Guests: Mark Keese Head of Skills and Employability at OECD Rima Patel Co-Founder of Impactful Carl Benedikt Frey Director of ‘Future of Work’ at Oxford University Roundtable is a discussion program with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.