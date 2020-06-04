BizTech Share

New US jobless claims fall below 2M for first time since March | Money Talks

Another 1.88 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week, taking the total to more than 42 million since the coronavirus outbreak began ravaging the US jobs market in mid-March. The US Labor Department's latest figures mark another weekly decline and the first time the number has dropped below two million since the crisis began. Continuing claims, or the number of people staying on unemployment benefits, however, rose to 21.5 million. #USjoblessClaims #Unemployment #USLaborDepartment