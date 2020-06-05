World Share

Turkish Flights Resume | Ilisu Dam Now Operational

Turkish Airlines is once again taking to the skies. But, how is the national carrier planning to keep travelers safe this tourism season? Plus, the $2 billion Ilisu dam promises cheap, renewable energy, irrigation and flooding controls. But Iraq and Syria demand that no projects in Turkey should affect the natural flow of the Tigris and Euphrates rivers, concerns Ankara firmly dismisses. Could this dam reignite tensions between countries? Guests: Kadri Samsunlu CEO of the IGA Istanbul Airport Mehmet Ogutcu Former Turkish Diplomat Mehmet Celik Managing Editor at Daily Sabah