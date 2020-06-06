POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Medical journal retracts study on hydroxychloroquine for Covid-19 treatment
02:39
World
Medical journal retracts study on hydroxychloroquine for Covid-19 treatment
A medical journal has retracted an influential study which claimed the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine may increase heart problems in Covid-19 patients. The article, published in the Lancet last month, prompted the World Health Organization to stop trials of the drug. But as Shamim Chowdhury reports, scientists say there's still little evidence that it's beneficial in treating coronavirus. #Hydroxychloroquine #Malaria #Covid19
June 6, 2020
