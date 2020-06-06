POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Australians protest Indigenous deaths in police custody
02:23
World
Australians protest Indigenous deaths in police custody
Well, thousands also turned up to protests across Australia’s towns and cities to show solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement, and call for an end to deaths in custody of Indigenous Australians. In Sydney, protest organisers got a last minute reprieve when their appeal against a Friday ruling which declared their rally unlawful was successful. Philip Owira has more. #Australia #PoliceViolence #Sydney
June 6, 2020
