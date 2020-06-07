World Share

Thousands gather in London to protest systemic racism

In London, thousands of demonstrators packed the city centre for a Black Lives Matter protest. Those at the gathering, one of several across the UK, ignored the government's plea for people to stay apart and respect social distancing rules. It also took place relatively peacefully, despite the Metropolitan Police commissioner saying it was unlawful under the coronavirus lockdown regulations. Iolo ap Dafydd reports from London. #BlackLivesMatter #GeorgeFloydProtests #London