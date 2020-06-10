World Share

Sudan's Path to Peace? | Coronavirus Contact Tracing Apps

More than a decade ago, the United Nations was tasked with stopping Sudan's civil war. Now they're being asked to build peace. But is it too soon to change course? Plus, governments are looking to contact tracing apps to help keep coronavirus infection rates low and prevent future outbreaks. But what could it mean for our privacy? We ask a human rights lawyer who fears that the vast amounts of personal data needed for the apps could be misused by those in power. Guests: Abdellatif A. Rahman High Command Council Member of the Sudan Liberation Movement (AW) Cameron Hudson Former Chief of Staff to the US Special Envoy to Sudan Abobaker Adam Lawyer and Political Commentator Aamer Anwar Human Rights Lawyer