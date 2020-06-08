June 8, 2020
05:24
Could Contact Tracing Apps Lead to Excessive Surveillance?
Contact tracing apps are helping governments keep coronavirus infection rates low and prevent future outbreaks. Singapore's TraceTogether app has already seen success and other nations including India, China and the UK are following suit. But this technology requires vast amounts of personal information in order to work. But could that data be misused by those in power? Guest: Aamer Anwar Human Rights Lawyer
