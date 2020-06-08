POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Could Contact Tracing Apps Lead to Excessive Surveillance?
05:24
World
Could Contact Tracing Apps Lead to Excessive Surveillance?
Contact tracing apps are helping governments keep coronavirus infection rates low and prevent future outbreaks. Singapore's TraceTogether app has already seen success and other nations including India, China and the UK are following suit. But this technology requires vast amounts of personal information in order to work. But could that data be misused by those in power? Guest: Aamer Anwar Human Rights Lawyer
June 8, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?