POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
New York businesses count the cost of looting during riots | Money Talks
02:54
BizTech
New York businesses count the cost of looting during riots | Money Talks
New York City started the first phase of reopening from the coronavirus shutdown on Monday. But thousands of shop owners are still cleaning up and counting the cost of looting and rioting during protests sparked by the killing of an African American man by white police officers in Minneapolis. As Katie Gregory reports, for some, this financial hit on top of COVID-19 will be too much to bear. #AntiRacismProtests #Looting #Coronavirus
June 8, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?