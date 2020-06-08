POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Oil prices give up gains after OPEC+ extends production cuts | Money Talks
05:54
BizTech
Oil prices give up gains after OPEC+ extends production cuts | Money Talks
Oil prices are rallying after exporters agreed to extend production cuts. They're meant to reduce excess supply in the market. The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, together with its allies led by Russia, want to counter the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has sapped energy demand around the world. OPEC and its allies are cutting production by 9.7 million barrels a day up to until the end of July. The cut represents about 10 percent of global supply. For more, we spoke to Cornelia Meyer, chairman and CEO of consultancy Meyer Resources. #OilPrice #OPEC #Coronavirus
June 8, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?