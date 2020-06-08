POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
BlackPeteMatters sparks online protest
Dutch far-right politician Geert Wilders tweeted #BlackPeteMatters in support of the country's blackface tradition during Sinterklaas celebrations amid the worldwide Black Lives Matter protests. But people on social media quickly started a counter-trend #WildersDoesntMatter. And #BlackPeteMatters was then taken over by an unlikely group of protesters: K-pop fans. #ZwartePietMatters #WildersDoesntMatter #BlackLivesMatter
June 8, 2020
