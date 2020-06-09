POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Twitter has started censoring Donald Trump. Why now?
02:09
World
Twitter has started censoring Donald Trump. Why now?
CLICK HERE FOR MORE ABOUT TRUMP and TWITTER: https://youtu.be/nIIKtrGfZSU For the first time Twitter has started to flag some of Donald Trump's tweets. It slapped a 'fact-check' warning on two of his tweets about mail-in voting fraud and then hid a tweet which they claimed violated their terms on 'glorifying' violence. For years Twitter has resisted the calls to meddle with it's highest profile user so why now?
June 9, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?