France unveils $17B aid plan to keep Europe in aviation race | Money Talks

France has unveiled a nearly $17 billion package to help the country's aerospace industry. The plan announced on Tuesday is a boost to some resources that are already available, such as job furlough schemes and support for the flag carrier, Air France, but includes additional support for suppliers. As Sibel Karkus reports, it will be some time before the aviation sector is flying high again. For more, Marc Ivaldi joined us from Toulouse. He’s the professor of economics at Toulouse School of Economics. #France #Aviation #Boeing #CAMAC
June 9, 2020
