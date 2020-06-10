POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Hundreds attend George Floyd’s funeral in Houston
02:26
World
Hundreds attend George Floyd’s funeral in Houston
Those who attended the funeral of George Floyd have been told that his only crime was to be born black. Around 500 mourners gathered in Houston, Texas to remember Floyd who died after a white police officer knelt on his neck for close to nine minutes. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has suggested an elderly man injured by the officers in New York during the subsequent protests was an extremist who was setting them up. Our North America Correspondent Jon Brain reports #georgefloydfuneral #georgefloydfuneralservice #georgefloyd
June 10, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?