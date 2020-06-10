World Share

Hundreds attend George Floyd’s funeral in Houston

Those who attended the funeral of George Floyd have been told that his only crime was to be born black. Around 500 mourners gathered in Houston, Texas to remember Floyd who died after a white police officer knelt on his neck for close to nine minutes. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has suggested an elderly man injured by the officers in New York during the subsequent protests was an extremist who was setting them up. Our North America Correspondent Jon Brain reports #georgefloydfuneral #georgefloydfuneralservice #georgefloyd