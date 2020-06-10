POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Brazil's Supreme Court orders govt to release Covid-19 figures
02:17
World
Brazil's Supreme Court orders govt to release Covid-19 figures
After days of mounting pressure, it was a Supreme Court ruling that forced Brazil's government to restore public access to its Covid-19 data. President Jair Bolsonaro was accused of censorship and totalitarianism when the health ministry wiped swathes of information from its official site. As Liz Maddock reports, even though it's been restored, the public's faith in the government's response, hasn't. #BrazilCoronavirus #JairBolsonaro #SupremeCourt
June 10, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?