SOCIAL MEDIA: Should free speech be without limits?

Is the President hoping that social media giants will be cowed by his decision to impose new laws on these tech giants. Or are they, in riling Mr Trump, only doing what their customers want and hoping that’s the way to bigger and bigger profits Guests: Ilan Manor Author of ‘The Digitalization of Public Diplomacy’ Renata Avila International Human Rights Lawyer Josh Pasek Associate Professor of Media [University of Michigan’s Institute for Social Research] Roundtable is a discussion program with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World