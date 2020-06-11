POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Is America Facing a Racial Reckoning?
26:45
World
Is America Facing a Racial Reckoning?
In 1963, a quarter of a million Americans marched on Washington calling for equal civil rights. Today, the movement has a name: Black Lives Matter. It's been fueled by a string of killings at the hands of White police and citizens. We speak with American philosopher George Yancy who said the killing of unarmed man Ahmaud Arbery would not be the end, and that more black bodies would follow. So, can systemic racism be demolished? Plus, a Trump supporter and a constitutional lawyer join us to debate police brutality and America’s political response to the protests. ​ Guests: George Yancy Author of 'Across Black Spaces' Gloria J. Browne-Marshall Civil Rights Attorney and Constitutional Law Professor Adolfo Franco Attorney and Member of the Republican National Committee
June 11, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?