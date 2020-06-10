POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Food prices skyrocket as Syrian pound hits record low against USD | Money Talks
Food prices in Syria are skyrocketing anew, deepening a crisis that's already left four in five people in poverty. The slide comes ahead of new sanctions by the U-S that threaten to further choke the nation's war-ravaged economy. Paolo Montecillo has more. We spoke to Yahya al Aridi in Strasbourg. He's the spokesman for the Syrian Negotiation Commission. #FoodPrices #Syria #USsanctions
June 10, 2020
