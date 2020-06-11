POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Many scientific advances made in the flight against Covid-19
It was at the end of last year, that hospitals in the Chinese city of Wuhan began to see a surge in cases of a new virus. Within three weeks, Covid-19 was on the move to other countries. The first reported death was five months ago, on January 11th. Since then we have all had to get used to a new way of life. But the science that is now chasing a vaccine, has made some remarkable discoveries along the way. Francis Collings reports. #coronavirusdeaths #coronavirus #covid19
June 11, 2020
